Next Article
Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls harrowing harassment incident
Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known for Dangal, recently shared a tough personal story.
She recalled being sexually harassed—when she stood up for herself, the man hit her so hard she fell.
The experience has made her think twice about how to react in such moments.
'You only have to be a girl for it...'
Shaikh talked about being stalked by a tempo driver while cycling in Mumbai during lockdown, saying, "You only have to be a girl for it," pointing out how common this is for women.
She's been using her platform—especially while promoting her new Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi—to talk about respect and equality in relationships.