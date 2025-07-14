'I admire him greatly': James Gunn on Bradley Cooper's Superman cameo
James Gunn, director of the new Superman movie, called Bradley Cooper's surprise role as Jor-El a real asset.
Gunn said he picked Cooper because he wanted someone who could "walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando," and added that he admires Cooper both as an actor and director.
How Cooper ended up voicing Jor-El
Cooper stepped in for Gunn as a personal favor, thanks to their friendship and past work together on Guardians of the Galaxy (yep, Rocket Raccoon!).
In Superman (2023), Cooper appears in a hologram scene.
All about 'Superman: Legacy'
Gunn shared that his take on Superman is all about showing him as a genuinely good person who helps others.
The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
It just dropped on July 11 and already pulled in $122 million in the US—and $217 million worldwide—over opening weekend.