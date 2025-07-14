'I admire him greatly': James Gunn on Bradley Cooper's Superman cameo

Cooper stepped in for Gunn as a personal favor, thanks to their friendship and past work together on Guardians of the Galaxy (yep, Rocket Raccoon!). In Superman (2023), Cooper appears in a hologram scene.

All about 'Superman: Legacy'

Gunn shared that his take on Superman is all about showing him as a genuinely good person who helps others.

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

It just dropped on July 11 and already pulled in $122 million in the US—and $217 million worldwide—over opening weekend.