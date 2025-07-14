Maalik's opening weekend earns ₹14 crore Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Maalik, kicked off strong at the box office with ₹14.25 crore in its first weekend.

The gangster thriller, directed by Pulkit, picked up momentum after a ₹3.75 crore Friday, jumping to ₹5.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

Alongside Rao, the cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Sachdeva.