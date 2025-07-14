Next Article
Maalik's opening weekend earns ₹14 crore
Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Maalik, kicked off strong at the box office with ₹14.25 crore in its first weekend.
The gangster thriller, directed by Pulkit, picked up momentum after a ₹3.75 crore Friday, jumping to ₹5.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
Alongside Rao, the cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Sachdeva.
'Maalik' draws big crowds in some cities
Maalik drew big crowds in cities like Chennai (43% occupancy) and Lucknow (30%), while places like Mumbai and Bengaluru saw lower turnout around 18-22%.
Reviews were mixed—many felt the plot was weak—but both critics and viewers agreed that Rao's performance stood out and made an impact.