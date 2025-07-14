Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi plan for surrogacy

The couple started dating back in 2011, got engaged in 2014, and finally tied the knot in a private Agra ceremony in July 2022. They just marked their third wedding anniversary with a sweet post celebrating "14 years together."

The couple is now planning for parenthood through surrogacy

After facing fertility struggles and IVF setbacks, Payal and Sangram are now planning for parenthood through surrogacy.

Coming from a big family himself, Sangram shared his wish for "a house full of kids and laughter."

Despite challenges, they're staying open about their journey to becoming parents.