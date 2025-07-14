Shocking allegations emerge in Humaira Asghar Ali's death

Did Ali die of natural causes, suicide, or was she killed?

A post-mortem revealed Ali likely died eight to 10 months before she was found—around October 2024.

Police are looking into all possibilities: homicide, suicide, accident, or natural causes.

They've unlocked her phones and tablet using diary passwords to check her last messages.

A forensic audit of her bank accounts is underway, and interviews with building staff and contacts continue as police try to piece together what really happened in her final days.