Shocking allegations emerge in Humaira Asghar Ali's death
Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali's decomposed body was found in her locked Karachi apartment on July 8, 2025, after an eviction for unpaid rent.
While her death was under investigation from the start, a court petition has raised suspicions of murder, pointing to video evidence and family estrangement.
This has led police to open a criminal investigation.
Did Ali die of natural causes, suicide, or was she killed?
A post-mortem revealed Ali likely died eight to 10 months before she was found—around October 2024.
Police are looking into all possibilities: homicide, suicide, accident, or natural causes.
They've unlocked her phones and tablet using diary passwords to check her last messages.
A forensic audit of her bank accounts is underway, and interviews with building staff and contacts continue as police try to piece together what really happened in her final days.