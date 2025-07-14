Baldoni accuses Lively of exploiting fame in deposition Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Justin Baldoni says his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively is using her "celebrity status" to control where her legal deposition happens.

Lively wants it at her lawyer's NYC office on July 17, 2025, worried about paparazzi if she goes to Baldoni's lawyer.

But Baldoni's team isn't buying it—they say there's no real proof of a paparazzi risk and point out their offices are just a mile apart.