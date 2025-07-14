Baldoni accuses Lively of exploiting fame in deposition
Justin Baldoni says his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively is using her "celebrity status" to control where her legal deposition happens.
Lively wants it at her lawyer's NYC office on July 17, 2025, worried about paparazzi if she goes to Baldoni's lawyer.
But Baldoni's team isn't buying it—they say there's no real proof of a paparazzi risk and point out their offices are just a mile apart.
What's the deposition drama about?
Baldoni's lawyers claimed, "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film...her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."
Meanwhile, Lively's side fired back, accusing Baldoni's lawyer of chasing publicity—especially after he suggested holding the deposition at Madison Square Garden.
All this is happening as part of a bigger legal fight, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming.
Baldoni's defamation suit against Lively-Reynolds
Baldoni also sued both Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion, but that case was tossed out in June 2025.
The main trial is set for March 2026.