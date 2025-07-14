Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' reaches ₹160 crore milestone Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Aamir Khan's latest, Sitaare Zameen Par, has crossed the ₹160 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 24 days since its June 20 release.

Even with new movies coming out, it pulled in another ₹3 crore this Sunday and is now inching toward that big ₹200 crore milestone.