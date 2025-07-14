Next Article
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' reaches ₹160 crore milestone
Aamir Khan's latest, Sitaare Zameen Par, has crossed the ₹160 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 24 days since its June 20 release.
Even with new movies coming out, it pulled in another ₹3 crore this Sunday and is now inching toward that big ₹200 crore milestone.
Special screenings, inclusive events boosting buzz
Directed by R.S. Prasanna and featuring Genelia Deshmukh, the film follows Gulshan as he teaches neurodivergent adults—an angle that's really resonated with viewers.
One highlight: a special screening at the world's highest-altitude theater in Ladakh for kids with autism and their parents.
These inclusive events are helping keep buzz alive.