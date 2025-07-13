'Jurassic World: Rebirth' hits $500 million globally

'Rebirth' grosses $529.5 million worldwide

By its second weekend, "Rebirth" pulled in $297 million overseas and $232 million in the US, totaling about $529.5 million globally.

In India, it's already hit ₹70 crore and is eyeing that ₹100 crore milestone.

While it didn't beat "Jurassic World: Dominion's" record-breaking start, these numbers show people are still all-in for Jurassic adventures.