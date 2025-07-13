Next Article
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' hits $500 million globally
Scarlett Johansson's latest, "Jurassic World: Rebirth," is making big waves—crossing the $500 million mark worldwide just two weeks after release.
Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film keeps fans coming back for more dino action and proves the Jurassic Park franchise still has serious pull.
'Rebirth' grosses $529.5 million worldwide
By its second weekend, "Rebirth" pulled in $297 million overseas and $232 million in the US, totaling about $529.5 million globally.
In India, it's already hit ₹70 crore and is eyeing that ₹100 crore milestone.
While it didn't beat "Jurassic World: Dominion's" record-breaking start, these numbers show people are still all-in for Jurassic adventures.