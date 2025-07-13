Next Article
Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend arrested in cyber defamation case
Influencer Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, was arrested after allegedly editing her photos with explicit content and sharing them online.
The fake images also claimed she was living in the US.
Phukan reported the incident to police, leading to a quick investigation and Bora's arrest.
Bora in police custody, Phukan seeks privacy
Bora faces charges under both the IPC and IT Act for cyber harassment, defamation, and violating privacy. He's now in police custody awaiting court.
The case has sparked outrage in Assam, with many demanding stronger laws to protect people—especially women—from online abuse.
Phukan thanked the police for acting fast and urged everyone to respect her privacy.