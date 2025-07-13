Next Article
Tragic on-set death of Tamil film stunt trainer
Mohanraj, a stunt trainer in Tamil cinema, passed away on Sunday after collapsing suddenly while working on the film Vettuvan near Vizhunthamavadi village in Nagapattinam.
He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police have started an investigation, and filming has been paused as the crew processes this loss.
Mohanraj was leading action sequences for Vettuvan
Hailing from Poongandam village in Kancheepuram, Mohanraj was leading action sequences for Vettuvan, which had just begun shooting a few days ago under Neelam Productions.
His expertise and presence will be deeply missed by the team.