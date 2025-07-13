Tragic on-set death of Tamil film stunt trainer Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Mohanraj, a stunt trainer in Tamil cinema, passed away on Sunday after collapsing suddenly while working on the film Vettuvan near Vizhunthamavadi village in Nagapattinam.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have started an investigation, and filming has been paused as the crew processes this loss.