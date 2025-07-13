Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara-Anil Ravipudi's film gets a humorous title

Chiranjeevi plays a drill master in the film

Filming is already halfway done, with major scenes shot in Mussoorie.

The story follows Chiranjeevi as a drill master and Nayanthara as a teacher who clash—and eventually fall for each other.

Venkatesh also joins in a special role, adding extra excitement since he's worked well with Ravipudi before.

Produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati, this marks the first time Chiranjeevi teams up with both Ravipudi and Nayanthara, making it one of next year's most anticipated releases.