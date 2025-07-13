Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara-Anil Ravipudi's film gets a humorous title
Chiranjeevi is teaming up with director Anil Ravipudi for a new comedy, and the rumored title—Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu—has fans talking, since it's inspired by Chiranjeevi's real name.
While the title isn't official yet, buzz is building as this marks Chiranjeevi's big-screen comeback after delays with his last film.
The movie is set to hit theaters during Sankranti 2026.
Chiranjeevi plays a drill master in the film
Filming is already halfway done, with major scenes shot in Mussoorie.
The story follows Chiranjeevi as a drill master and Nayanthara as a teacher who clash—and eventually fall for each other.
Venkatesh also joins in a special role, adding extra excitement since he's worked well with Ravipudi before.
Produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati, this marks the first time Chiranjeevi teams up with both Ravipudi and Nayanthara, making it one of next year's most anticipated releases.