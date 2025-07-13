'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe': New spinoff from The Big Bang Theory

Multiverse madness and geeky adventures await in this series

This is the third Big Bang Theory spinoff, co-created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady with Zak Penn writing.

Alongside Sussman, you'll see Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. There's even buzz that Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco might pop in for some multiverse fun.

The show drops later in 2025 on HBO Max (and JioHotstar in India), so get ready for some geeky adventures with a twist.