Next Article
'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe': New spinoff from The Big Bang Theory
HBO Max is bringing a fresh comedy series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, set in The Big Bang Theory universe.
Kevin Sussman returns as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who accidentally triggers a wild multiverse crisis—cue alternate versions of fan-favorite characters and plenty of chaos.
Multiverse madness and geeky adventures await in this series
This is the third Big Bang Theory spinoff, co-created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady with Zak Penn writing.
Alongside Sussman, you'll see Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. There's even buzz that Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco might pop in for some multiverse fun.
The show drops later in 2025 on HBO Max (and JioHotstar in India), so get ready for some geeky adventures with a twist.