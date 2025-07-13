Next Article
Pakistani drama group presents 'Ramayana' adaptation
A Karachi-based drama group, Mauj, has brought the Hindu epic Ramayana to the stage—this time with a twist.
Their new run at the Karachi Arts Council uses AI-powered lighting and set design to make the story more immersive.
It's a novel approach for Pakistan's theater scene to see a Hindu mythological tale told this way.
'Ramayana' blends heartfelt acting, live music, and striking visuals
This production blends heartfelt acting, live music, and striking visuals with smart tech—showing how tradition and innovation can work together.
Audiences have been enthusiastically attending, and critics are calling it a milestone for both cultural inclusivity and artistic creativity in Pakistan.
For anyone curious about what happens when old stories meet new tech (and break cultural barriers), this is one to watch.