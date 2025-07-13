Sydney Sweeney eyed for next Bond girl role

Bezos also backs Sweeney for bond; they're doing 'Eden' together

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company owns MGM (and the Bond rights), also supports casting Sweeney, seeing her as a way to draw in a new generation of viewers.

Meanwhile, Villeneuve and Sweeney are already teaming up for Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, out August 2025.

If she lands the Bond role, it could be a big moment for both her career and the future of 007.