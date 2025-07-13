Next Article
Sydney Sweeney eyed for next Bond girl role
Sydney Sweeney, known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, is in talks to become the next female lead in the James Bond series.
Director Denis Villeneuve wants to bring a fresh vibe to Bond and was impressed by how well Sweeney connects with younger fans—they even met at the Toronto Film Festival.
Bezos also backs Sweeney for bond; they're doing 'Eden' together
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company owns MGM (and the Bond rights), also supports casting Sweeney, seeing her as a way to draw in a new generation of viewers.
Meanwhile, Villeneuve and Sweeney are already teaming up for Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, out August 2025.
If she lands the Bond role, it could be a big moment for both her career and the future of 007.