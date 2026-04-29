FCC fast tracks ABC station license reviews after Kimmel joke
Entertainment
The FCC just hit fast-forward on reviewing licenses for eight ABC stations, including big ones like WABC-TV and KABC-TV.
This comes after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Melania Trump in a segment, which led President Trump to call for Kimmel's firing.
Now, ABC has to renew its station licenses by May 28, years earlier than planned.
Critics allege pressure, ABC defends Kimmel
Critics say this move is all about political pressure, since FCC Chair Brendan Carr was appointed by Trump.
ABC is standing its ground, keeping Kimmel's show on the air and saying it follows all the rules.
Democratic FCC member Anna M. Gomez called the fast-tracked review "unprecedented," while former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler pointed out how political things have gotten.