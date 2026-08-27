What to expect from Anthony Mackie-Jamie Dornan's '12 12 12'
What's the story
Apple TV has unveiled the first look at its upcoming heist drama series, 12 12 12. The show stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The narrative unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours during the heist, and 12 days afterward. It features a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan).
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser here
12 months to plan. 12 hours to execute. 12 days to make it out alive.— Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 26, 2026
12 12 12 premieres November 13. pic.twitter.com/xXb7Ez6AXR
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew of '12 12 12'
Apart from Mackie and Dornan, the series also stars Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jose Garcia, and Kali Reis.
The show is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble.
Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot episode. She is also an executive producer on the project.
Other executive producers include Dornan, Mackie under his Make It With Gravy production banner, along with Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller, and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment.
Release plan
Release schedule of '12 12 12'
The series will premiere with two episodes on Friday, November 13.
Apple TV will then drop one episode every Friday until December 25, when the eight-episode series wraps up.
The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.