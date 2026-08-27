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Home / News / Entertainment News / What to expect from Anthony Mackie-Jamie Dornan's '12 12 12'
What to expect from Anthony Mackie-Jamie Dornan's '12 12 12'

What to expect from Anthony Mackie-Jamie Dornan's '12 12 12'

By Isha Sharma
Aug 27, 2026
11:41 am
What's the story

Apple TV has unveiled the first look at its upcoming heist drama series, 12 12 12. The show stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The narrative unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours during the heist, and 12 days afterward. It features a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan).

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Take a look at the teaser here

Cast and crew

Meet the cast and crew of '12 12 12'

Apart from Mackie and Dornan, the series also stars Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jose Garcia, and Kali Reis.

The show is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble.

Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot episode. She is also an executive producer on the project.

Other executive producers include Dornan, Mackie under his Make It With Gravy production banner, along with Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller, and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment.

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Release plan

Release schedule of '12 12 12'

The series will premiere with two episodes on Friday, November 13.

Apple TV will then drop one episode every Friday until December 25, when the eight-episode series wraps up.

The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

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