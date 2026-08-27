What to expect from Anthony Mackie-Jamie Dornan's '12 12 12'

Apart from Mackie and Dornan, the series also stars Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jose Garcia, and Kali Reis.

The show is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble.

Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot episode. She is also an executive producer on the project.

Other executive producers include Dornan, Mackie under his Make It With Gravy production banner, along with Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller, and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment.