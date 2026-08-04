'Mirzapur: The Movie': Dhanda Nyoliwala debuts with 'Do Numbari'
What's the story
The first song from the much-awaited film Mirzapur: The Movie, titled Do Numbari, released on Tuesday. The track is composed, written, and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, a popular name in the Haryanvi music industry. This marks his Bollywood debut and is also the first release under Excel Music, a new music label by Excel Entertainment.
Song details
Song captures the essence of 'Mirzapur' franchise
Do Numbari is a high-energy track that perfectly captures the gritty vibe of the Mirzapur franchise.
Mirzapur: The Movie brings back some of the most iconic characters from the franchise, including Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).
The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, and Sheeba Chadha.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.
It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with Puneet Krishna as the writer.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the producers under Excel Entertainment.
The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.