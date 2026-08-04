'Mirzapur: The Movie': Dhanda Nyoliwala debuts with 'Do Numbari'

Do Numbari is a high-energy track that perfectly captures the gritty vibe of the Mirzapur franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back some of the most iconic characters from the franchise, including Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, and Sheeba Chadha.