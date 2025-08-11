Kathy Bates's career-defining roles you need to see

Kathy Bates has given us a lot of memorable performances, and it is honestly difficult to choose the best ones. The versatile actor has a knack for playing diverse characters, which is what has made her the star she is today. From thrillers to comedies, Bates has played them all. Here are five iconic roles that define Bates's brilliance and contribution to cinema.

Drive 1 'Misery': A chilling performance In Misery, Bates played Annie Wilkes, a performance which won her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Bates's portrayal of the obsessive fan who keeps an author captive is both intense and unsettling. The character's unpredictability and chilling demeanor were brought to life through Bates's nuanced performance, making it one of her most memorable roles.

Drive 2 'Titanic': A supporting standout In the blockbuster film Titanic, Bates played Molly Brown, a wealthy socialite with a heart of gold. Even though she is a supporting character, she stole the show with her warm and humorous performance. Bates effectively conveyed Molly Brown's resilience and compassion, adding depth to the ensemble cast of this epic romance-disaster film.

Drive 3 'Fried Green Tomatoes': A heartfelt role Bates headlined as Evelyn Couch in Fried Green Tomatoes, playing a woman who undergoes metamorphosis. The transition from being invisible to empowerment struck a chord with the audience. With the character, Bates proved her knack for portraying vulnerability and strength in equal measure, which added to the emotional weight of the film.

Drive 4 'Dolores Claiborne': A gripping character study In Dolores Claiborne, Bates played the titular role of Dolores Claiborne, a housekeeper accused of murder. The film was Bates's chance to explore complicated emotional territory as she dealt with themes of abuse and survival. Her riveting performance captured Dolores's resilience and determination in the face of adversity.