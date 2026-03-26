FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf over sexual misconduct NDA
Entertainment
FKA twigs (Tahliah Barnett) is suing her ex, actor Shia LaBeouf, over an NDA she says was meant to silence her.
Filed in L.A. on March 25, the case argues this agreement breaks California law.
Her lawyer says it's about justice and standing up for women who feel they can't speak out.
Barnett's team argues the NDA violates California law
This all follows Barnett's earlier sexual battery lawsuit against LaBeouf, which settled in 2025.
Now, she's challenging whether their NDA is even legal, especially after talking to The Hollywood Reporter last year.
Her team says the NDA violates California's STAND Act, a law that protects people who want to talk openly about sexual misconduct.
There's also a debate between both sides over what exactly counts as "sexual misconduct" under this law.