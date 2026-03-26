FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf over sexual misconduct NDA

Barnett's team argues the NDA violates California law

This all follows Barnett's earlier sexual battery lawsuit against LaBeouf, which settled in 2025.

Now, she's challenging whether their NDA is even legal, especially after talking to The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Her team says the NDA violates California's STAND Act, a law that protects people who want to talk openly about sexual misconduct.

There's also a debate between both sides over what exactly counts as "sexual misconduct" under this law.