Flanagan says 'Carrie' finale reveals Carrie surviving, King excited
Prime Video's Carrie series ended Season one with a twist: Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) actually survives and escapes Chamberlain with the help of Emaline (Thalia Dudek).
Showrunner Mike Flanagan says this was always part of his plan, and it was one of the things that excited Stephen King, the original author.
The new ending sets up a fresh direction for the story, moving beyond what fans might expect.
Flanagan expands 'Carrie' with Emaline
Flanagan added Emaline to explore bigger questions about who's really responsible for the prom disaster, shifting focus from just Carrie to a whole community of gifted women.
He designed the show so it could grow in future seasons, leaving it open to expand further.
As Howell puts it, Summer H. Howell said, "She's physically injured, she's mentally very, very injured, and traumatized emotionally, heavily."
If you're into reimagined classics with new twists, Carrie is now streaming on Prime Video.