Flanagan says 'Carrie' finale reveals Carrie surviving, King excited

Prime Video's Carrie series ended Season one with a twist: Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) actually survives and escapes Chamberlain with the help of Emaline (Thalia Dudek).

Showrunner Mike Flanagan says this was always part of his plan, and it was one of the things that excited Stephen King, the original author.

The new ending sets up a fresh direction for the story, moving beyond what fans might expect.