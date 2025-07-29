Next Article
'Focker in Law'—Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro reunite for 'Meet...
The fourth Meet the Parents movie has a new name—Focker in Law—and brings back Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, along with Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, and Ariana Grande.
The title is a playful nod to Stiller's character Greg Focker.
Ben Stiller says he feels like the same age de...
Directed by John Hamburg, Focker in Law lands in theaters on November 25, 2026.
Ben Stiller says coming back felt right since he's now the same age De Niro was during the original film.
De Niro called the script "really fun" and is excited to return for this next chapter.