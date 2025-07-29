Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' 1st single promo releasing tomorrow

Anirudh composes music for this multi-lingual film

The movie brings together a stellar cast: Rukmini Vasanth, Vikranth, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Biju Menon all feature alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

With music by Anirudh and visuals from cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, Madharaasi is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

And if you're a Sivakarthikeyan fan—he's also starring in Parasakthi soon, which will introduce Sreeleela to Tamil cinema.