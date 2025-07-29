Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' 1st single promo releasing tomorrow
Heads up, Tamil cinema fans! The first single promo for Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, goes live this Tuesday at 5pm.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film follows Sivakarthikeyan as he navigates a city rocked by bomb blasts.
Mark your calendar—Madharaasi hits theaters on September 5 and marks the actor's first team-up with Murugadoss.
Anirudh composes music for this multi-lingual film
The movie brings together a stellar cast: Rukmini Vasanth, Vikranth, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Biju Menon all feature alongside Sivakarthikeyan.
With music by Anirudh and visuals from cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, Madharaasi is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
And if you're a Sivakarthikeyan fan—he's also starring in Parasakthi soon, which will introduce Sreeleela to Tamil cinema.