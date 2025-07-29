Next Article
'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer: Dive into the world of Hatut Zaraze
Marvel Animation just dropped the trailer for "Eyes of Wakanda," an animated series all about the Hatut Zaraze—the undercover spies who've guarded Wakanda's Vibranium for generations.
Expect globe-trotting missions, stealthy action, and a deeper look at how these warriors keep their nation safe.
Series moves up premiere date to August 1
The four-episode series lands on Disney+ August 1 (moved up from August 6). It's executive produced by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and created by Todd Harris.
The voice cast features Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, and Anika Noni Rose.
This is also Coogler's first TV project with Disney and promises to expand what we know about Wakanda in the MCU.