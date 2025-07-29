'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer: Dive into the world of Hatut Zaraze

Series moves up premiere date to August 1

The four-episode series lands on Disney+ August 1 (moved up from August 6). It's executive produced by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and created by Todd Harris.

The voice cast features Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, and Anika Noni Rose.

This is also Coogler's first TV project with Disney and promises to expand what we know about Wakanda in the MCU.