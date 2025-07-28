Next Article
'Parijatha Parvam'—Telugu comedy-drama about a kidnapping, now on Lionsgate Play
"Parijatha Parvam," a Telugu film that dropped on April 19, 2024, is now streaming on LionsgatePlay.
Directed by Santosh Kambhampati, it follows Chaitanya and Harsha as their not-so-perfect kidnapping plan gets hilariously complicated when others jump in with their own schemes.
Cast, plot, and reviews of 'Parijatha Parvam'
The film features Chaitanya Rao, Shraddha Das, Sunil, Harsha Chemudu, and Srikanth Iyengar. Expect plenty of chaotic comedy as fake kidnappings collide with real trouble.
Reviews have been mixed so far—the IMDb score sits at 6.2—and the movie's unusual blend of humor and crime has sparked some lively debates online about its story and performances.