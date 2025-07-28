'Parijatha Parvam'—Telugu comedy-drama about a kidnapping, now on Lionsgate Play Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

"Parijatha Parvam," a Telugu film that dropped on April 19, 2024, is now streaming on LionsgatePlay.

Directed by Santosh Kambhampati, it follows Chaitanya and Harsha as their not-so-perfect kidnapping plan gets hilariously complicated when others jump in with their own schemes.