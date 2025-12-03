'Focus on love, not noise': Tara Sutaria on fame
Tara Sutaria is getting real about handling the pressures of fame and constant public attention.
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, she shared how she deals with the constant scrutiny and attention that comes with fame, including the media buzz around her and Veer Pahariya.
Her go-to mindset? "I've learned not to take everything personally and to focus on the love, not the noise," she explained.
How Tara stays grounded (and what's next)
When things get overwhelming, Tara says she steps back and spends time with family and close friends to stay grounded. She also sets clear boundaries to protect her peace.
On the work front, you might know her from The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir or Student of the Year 2, and she's got a new film coming up—Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups—alongside Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani.