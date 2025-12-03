'Focus on love, not noise': Tara Sutaria on fame Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Tara Sutaria is getting real about handling the pressures of fame and constant public attention.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, she shared how she deals with the constant scrutiny and attention that comes with fame, including the media buzz around her and Veer Pahariya.

Her go-to mindset? "I've learned not to take everything personally and to focus on the love, not the noise," she explained.