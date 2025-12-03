Lakshya to join Tiger Shroff-Janhvi Kapoor for 'Lag Jaa Gale'?

According to a report by Mid-Day, the pre-production for Lag Jaa Gale is complete. A source told the portal, "The pre-production is done, and Raj is ready to call action." "Over the weekend, the cast and crew will kick off the shoot in Mumbai , which will be a 20-day schedule."

Action

'Lag Jaa Gale' to have action sequences

The film is expected to feature hardcore action sequences but will also be high on emotions. This project marks another collaboration between Lakshya and Dharma Productions after his big-screen debut in Kill, which turned out to be a huge success. As per Sacnilk, it earned over ₹48 crore worldwide after being made on a modest budget of ₹20 crore. Meanwhile, Lakshya is set to star opposite Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil.