Foundation Season 3: Release schedule and viewing details
Ready for more epic sci-fi? Foundation Season 3 lands on Apple TV+ July 11, with new episodes every Friday through September 12.
Based on Isaac Asimov's legendary stories, the show has built a solid fanbase since its 2021 debut and continues to captivate audiences with each season.
'Foundation' Season 3 is streaming worldwide
This season brings back favorites like Jared Harris (Hari Seldon), Lee Pace (Brother Day), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), and Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin).
Critics are loving it so far—it's rocking a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score after reviews dropped.
Plus, it's streaming worldwide in the US, UK, India, Australia, and New Zealand.