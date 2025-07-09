Next Article
Olivia Munn's mother diagnosed with breast cancer
Olivia Munn just opened up on Instagram about her mom, Kim, being diagnosed with breast cancer—a year after Olivia faced the same battle herself.
Kim's diagnosis came after a risk assessment test flagged concerns, even though her mammogram was clear.
Olivia is proud of her mom's strength
Kim was found to have Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer and has already finished 12 rounds of chemo, with more treatment ongoing.
Olivia is using their experience to highlight how important early testing is, saying it's tough watching a loved one go through this but she's proud of her mom's strength.
She hopes sharing their story encourages others to look out for themselves and each other.