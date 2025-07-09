Karnataka High Court delays RCSPL's plea hearing
After the tragic June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium—which saw over three lakh people gather for an IPL victory event and led to 11 deaths—the Karnataka High Court has delayed hearing Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd.'s (RCSPL) plea.
The company is challenging critical remarks made by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had also canceled the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar over alleged negligence.
Vikash back at work; hasn't taken any legal action
The High Court will now hear both RCSPL's petition and the state government's appeal against CAT's order together on July 17.
The government needs to explain why suspending Vikash was necessary, with judges even asking if a transfer might have been enough.
Meanwhile, RCSPL wants CAT's comments either removed or clarified, saying they weren't given a fair chance to respond.
For now, Vikash is back at work and hasn't taken any legal action against those involved.