Wednesday Season 2: Netflix's dark coming-of-age hit returns
Wednesday is back this summer on Netflix!
The new season will dive deeper into Wednesday Addams's life at Nevermore Academy, focusing more on her relationships with family and friends.
Creators say we'll see a lot more of the Addams crew this time.
Here's the full cast
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday—and she's now a producer too.
Pugsley joins Nevermore for a bigger role, while familiar faces like Enid (Emma Myers), Bianca (Joy Sunday), and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) are back.
Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper join the cast, plus Lady Gaga pops in as a mysterious teacher.
The season drops in two parts: August 6 and September 3.
One change—Percy Hynes White (Xavier) won't return due to past controversies.