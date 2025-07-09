'The Devil Wears Prada 2' adds Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux

'Emily is now working for Miranda...'

The story picks up with Emily (Blunt) now working as an executive at a luxury fashion group and clashing with Miranda Priestly (Streep) over ad budgets.

Kenneth Branagh joins as Priestly's husband.

The movie is filming in New York City and Italy, aiming for a July 1, 2026 release.

Plot details are still mostly secret, but Blunt has hinted that things between her character and Priestly are pretty tense this time around.