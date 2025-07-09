Next Article
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' adds Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux
The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel, and the original cast—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci—are all coming back.
This time, they're joined by Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, plus B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are on board too.
'Emily is now working for Miranda...'
The story picks up with Emily (Blunt) now working as an executive at a luxury fashion group and clashing with Miranda Priestly (Streep) over ad budgets.
Kenneth Branagh joins as Priestly's husband.
The movie is filming in New York City and Italy, aiming for a July 1, 2026 release.
Plot details are still mostly secret, but Blunt has hinted that things between her character and Priestly are pretty tense this time around.