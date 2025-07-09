Malaika Arora no longer witness in Saif Ali Khan assault case

Prosecution will reach out to Sharma via email for statement

Back in February 2012, Saif and his friends were accused of assaulting NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma at a Mumbai hotel—Sharma says Saif punched him hard enough to break his nose, while Saif claims Sharma was being verbally abusive.

Now that Arora isn't testifying, the prosecution will reach out to Sharma via email for his statement.

The next hearing is set for August 22, with Saif and two others still facing charges for causing serious injury.