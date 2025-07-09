Next Article
Malaika Arora no longer witness in Saif Ali Khan assault case
Malaika Arora is officially out as a witness in the 2012 assault case involving Saif Ali Khan.
The court agreed to remove her, citing her unwillingness to support the case, and a warrant against her for missing court was canceled.
Prosecution will reach out to Sharma via email for statement
Back in February 2012, Saif and his friends were accused of assaulting NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma at a Mumbai hotel—Sharma says Saif punched him hard enough to break his nose, while Saif claims Sharma was being verbally abusive.
Now that Arora isn't testifying, the prosecution will reach out to Sharma via email for his statement.
The next hearing is set for August 22, with Saif and two others still facing charges for causing serious injury.