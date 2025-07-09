'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer reveals dark visions

This season brings in Steve Buscemi as the new principal, adding to the show's quirky lineup. The signature dark humor is still going strong, with Wednesday delivering lines like "Enid dies and it's all my fault," setting up an intense storyline. Expect more of that offbeat suspense fans love.

Season 2 arrives in two parts: four episodes on August 6, then four more on September 3.

Alongside Ortega, Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones return, with newcomers Billie Piper and Buscemi joining in. Plus, look out for guest spots from Lady Gaga and Christopher Lloyd.

If you're into supernatural mysteries with a twist of comedy, this season should keep you hooked!