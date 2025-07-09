Bail hearing for Chitradevi postponed to July 11 Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Chitradevi's bail hearing in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law Rithanya has been postponed to July 11, as the judge was unavailable.

Earlier, Chitradevi had asked for bail on the same day her husband and son's requests were denied, with Rithanya's family strongly opposing their release.