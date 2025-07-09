Next Article
Bail hearing for Chitradevi postponed to July 11
Chitradevi's bail hearing in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law Rithanya has been postponed to July 11, as the judge was unavailable.
Earlier, Chitradevi had asked for bail on the same day her husband and son's requests were denied, with Rithanya's family strongly opposing their release.
Chitradevi's arrest
Chitradevi was arrested more than a week after Rithanya's alleged dowry death—her arrest delayed due to health reasons but finally happening after public pressure.
The case has sparked major attention, putting a spotlight on ongoing concerns about dowry-related violence against women.