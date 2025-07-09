Next Article
Exciting week ahead with new movie releases
Movie season is in full swing with several new releases from July 11.
James Gunn's "Superman" brings David Corenswet as Superman (Clark Kent), exploring how Metropolis reacts to a new hero.
"Maalik" takes you to 1980s Allahabad, following a gangster's rise with Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar.
If you're into heartfelt stories, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," inspired by Ruskin Bond's "The Eyes Have It" and starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an emotional ride.
Other notable releases this week
Also out this week: "Udaipur Files," based on a real crime; Malayalam suspense drama "Soothravakyam," set in a police station; and Kannada musical romance "Doora Theera Yaana."
For animation fans, "Smurfs" arrives July 16 with Smurfette leading the adventure.