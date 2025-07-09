Exciting week ahead with new movie releases Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Movie season is in full swing with several new releases from July 11.

James Gunn's "Superman" brings David Corenswet as Superman (Clark Kent), exploring how Metropolis reacts to a new hero.

"Maalik" takes you to 1980s Allahabad, following a gangster's rise with Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar.

If you're into heartfelt stories, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," inspired by Ruskin Bond's "The Eyes Have It" and starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an emotional ride.