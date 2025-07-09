'Janaki vs State of Kerala' title change agreed by makers

Changes are tricky, but we are managing

CBFC also wants any mention of "Janaki" muted in one courtroom scene before giving the green light. The team has agreed, even though it makes last-minute changes tricky.

Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, and directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film follows a rape survivor's legal fight.

If all goes well with certification, it should hit screens soon—pending a court decision expected next week.