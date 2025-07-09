Next Article
'Janaki vs State of Kerala' title change agreed by makers
The Malayalam film Janaki vs State of Kerala is getting a new name after the censor board (CBFC) objected to its original title, saying it could be linked to the Hindu goddess Sita.
During a hearing in the Kerala High Court, the filmmakers suggested alternatives like V Janaki or Janaki V to move things forward.
Changes are tricky, but we are managing
CBFC also wants any mention of "Janaki" muted in one courtroom scene before giving the green light. The team has agreed, even though it makes last-minute changes tricky.
Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, and directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film follows a rape survivor's legal fight.
If all goes well with certification, it should hit screens soon—pending a court decision expected next week.