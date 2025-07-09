Next Article
Godavari Kalakshetra's name officially restored
After four years with a different name, Kakinada's main cultural center is once again called Godavari Kalakshetra.
The switch happened on July 8, thanks to public demand and a council push.
It was briefly named after a local leader during the pandemic, but locals wanted their heritage recognized.
Why restoring the name matters
Godavari Kalakshetra isn't just another building—it's a ₹20 crore space blending art, tech, and tradition.
With its big theater and galleries, it celebrates the unique culture of the Godavari region.
By restoring its name, the city is doubling down on supporting local artists and keeping traditional arts alive for future generations.