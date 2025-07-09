Next Article
Kesha postpones Dallas show due to Texas floods
Kesha hit pause on her Dallas concert after severe flash floods swept through central Texas, leaving over 100 dead and more than 160 missing.
She told fans on social media that canceling last minute was necessary to prioritize their safety.
The good news: the show's just moved to Wednesday, and all tickets are still valid.
The Guadalupe River surged into a massive 26-foot wave, forcing evacuations and causing heartbreaking losses—including 27 lives at Camp Mystic.
Governor Abbott, the National Guard, and volunteers are searching for those still missing.
Celebs like Matthew McConaughey and Maren Morris have joined calls for flood relief, while Kesha's decision to stay in Dallas has earned her plenty of support from fans.