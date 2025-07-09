Anupria Goenka discusses challenges of filming romantic scenes
Actor Anupriya Goenka recently shared that filming intimate scenes hasn't always been easy for her.
She emphasized how important trust and mutual respect are between co-stars, saying real chemistry only happens when everyone feels safe and comfortable.
Goenka recalls uncomfortable moments on sets
Goenka described two moments where things didn't feel right: once, a co-star got too enthusiastic during a kissing scene; another time, someone placed their hands inappropriately, which she had to address immediately.
For her, these situations show why clear boundaries and professionalism matter so much on set.
The actor also talked about her audition for 'Sultan'
She's also opened up about tough audition experiences—like trying out for Salman Khan's Sultan (a role that eventually went to Anushka Sharma).
By sharing honestly, Goenka is highlighting the real challenges actors face behind the scenes.