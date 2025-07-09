Mahavatar Narsimha trailer unveiled: A mythological spectacle
The trailer for Mahavatar Narsimha is out, giving us a first look at this 3D release on the legendary story of Lord Narasimha, an avatar of Vishnu.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.
It'll be released in five Indian languages, thanks to Hombale Films.
The trailer introduces us to the mythological tale
The trailer centers on the intense showdown between demon king Hiranyakashyap—who wants everyone to see him as a god—and his son Prahlad, whose faith in Vishnu never wavers.
Things get dramatic when Vishnu appears as Narasimha (half-man, half-lion) to restore balance.
The visuals look impressive and really bring out the spiritual vibe of this classic tale.
This film will launch a movie universe
Mahavatar Narsimha is just the beginning—it kicks off a decade-long movie universe exploring all 10 avatars of Vishnu.
Expect more films (like Mahavatar Parshuram), plus comics and games that dive deeper into Indian mythology over the next several years.