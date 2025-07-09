Mahavatar Narsimha trailer unveiled: A mythological spectacle Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

The trailer for Mahavatar Narsimha is out, giving us a first look at this 3D release on the legendary story of Lord Narasimha, an avatar of Vishnu.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

It'll be released in five Indian languages, thanks to Hombale Films.