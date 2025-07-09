Next Article
Ranbir Kapoor's rigorous training for Ramayana role
Ranbir Kapoor is seriously putting in the work to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-talked-about film, Ramayana. With the movie being one of India's most expensive projects, all eyes are on him.
To get into character, he's mixing outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and cycling with tough gym sessions to build up his strength and stamina.
His routine also features outdoor runs
Ranbir's routine also features kettlebell workouts for full-body power and battle ropes to boost his cardio and core.
He's adding outdoor runs too, helping sharpen both his fitness and focus.
It's clear he's not holding back—fans can expect a truly committed performance when Ramayana hits screens.