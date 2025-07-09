Ranbir Kapoor's rigorous training for Ramayana role Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor is seriously putting in the work to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-talked-about film, Ramayana. With the movie being one of India's most expensive projects, all eyes are on him.

To get into character, he's mixing outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and cycling with tough gym sessions to build up his strength and stamina.