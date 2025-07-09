Next Article
Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard 2' trends despite negative reviews
Charlize Theron's "The Old Guard 2" is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, leading in 74 countries—including the US and India.
The film follows Andy (Theron) and her crew of immortal warriors as they tackle fresh threats, drawing big numbers despite receiving mostly negative reviews.
'The Old Guard 2' vs 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
While it's beating out titles like "K-Pop Demon Hunters," many critics and viewers say the sequel doesn't live up to the original.
Some called it a "waste of time," and outlets like AP pointed out its "non-ending" left people wanting more.
Still, its popularity shows that even a controversial sequel can grab major attention on streaming platforms.