Friend suggested 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' to Sinha and Iqbal
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's new film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, actually got its title thanks to a friend's suggestion during a casual dinner chat.
The name instantly clicked for the team: it's a nod to the iconic line from the 1993 film Darr and perfectly fits their story about unrequited love and obsession.
Rawal directs 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'
Directed by Karan Rawal, this psychological thriller explores an intense, obsessive relationship between Kiran and Samar.
The cast got plenty of room to experiment with their roles during workshops before filming started.
Sonakshi and Zaheer recently promoted the movie at Whistling Woods International's Celebrate Cinema festival.
Produced by Vishal Rana, Tu Hai Meri Kiran hits theaters on October 23.