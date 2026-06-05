Galitzine and Mendes tease 'Masters of the Universe' India shoot
Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man) and Camila Mendes (Teela) just hinted that if Masters of the Universe gets a sequel, they'd love to film it in India, especially if it means joining in on a Bollywood dance.
"Bring us over. Invite us," Galitzine and Mendes said, joking that a dance number is basically his condition for coming.
Mendes was totally on board, calling the idea "Yeah, that would be a lot of fun."
Galitzine and Mendes emphasize vulnerability
Galitzine shared that director Travis Knight cared more about finding "Adam's soul" than just muscles for He-Man. Physical training came later.
Mendes opened up about overcoming her own self-doubt while playing Teela and said the film focuses on vulnerability and identity, giving heroism a fresh meaning.
Masters of the Universe premieres in India on June 5, 2026.