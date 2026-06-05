Galitzine and Mendes tease 'Masters of the Universe' India shoot Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man) and Camila Mendes (Teela) just hinted that if Masters of the Universe gets a sequel, they'd love to film it in India, especially if it means joining in on a Bollywood dance.

"Bring us over. Invite us," Galitzine and Mendes said, joking that a dance number is basically his condition for coming.

Mendes was totally on board, calling the idea "Yeah, that would be a lot of fun."