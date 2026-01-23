Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested for extorting Remo D'Souza

How film producer Satyendra Tyagi got involved

Satyendra Tyagi, who invested ₹5 crore in Death of Amar as D'Souza's former partner, allegedly hired Pujari when the film ran into money issues.

After D'Souza refused to return the investment or give the NOC, Tyagi turned to Pujari to pressure the couple.

Tyagi was arrested in 2018; in a more recent interrogation he admitted being in touch with Pujari and agreed to the crime;

meanwhile, Pujari was extradited from Senegal in 2020 and is now in Mumbai police custody until January 27, 2026.