'Gattimela' actress Kamalashree (70) dies after long battle with cancer

Kamalashree made her mark across TV, films, and theatre—appearing in memorable shows like Kaveri Kannada Medium and Pattehdaari Pratibha. She worked under the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's banner and was known for her versatility as an artiste.

She received financial support from colleagues

Without a spouse or children to lean on and unable to undergo major treatments due to her age, Kamalashree relied on medication and the kindness of colleagues like Girija Lokesh and Umashree.

Her passing comes just days after another industry loss, marking a somber time for Kannada entertainment.