Sean 'Diddy' Combs's conviction upheld in prostitution case

Combs's lawyers argued the recordings were free speech

Combs's lawyers argued the recordings were free speech and that he didn't take part in the acts himself, but prosecutors said arranging travel and blackmail was enough to convict him.

The trial included testimony from ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and another woman about being pressured into "Freak Off" events through threats and abuse.

Combs is currently jailed in Brooklyn with sentencing set for October 3, 2025.