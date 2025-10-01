Next Article
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding jewelry steals the spotlight
Entertainment
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just got married in Santa Barbara, keeping things classic with Ralph Lauren looks.
Their jewelry choices were seriously next-level—Gomez wore an 8-carat marquise-cut diamond ring, while Blanco's gold band included Aquamarine and Ruby birthstones.
Jewelry game on point!
Blanco's accessories turned heads: a combined $1.3 million Ashoka diamond watch and emerald-cut tennis bracelet from Jacob & Co.
Gomez went for Old Hollywood vibes with Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings totaling 12 carats, plus more diamond rings—perfect for her love of timeless, vintage-inspired style.