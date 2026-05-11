'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Gaurav Khanna opens up about color blindness

Gaurav Khanna, who has won Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19 , is now gearing up for his third reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 . The actor recently spoke to SCREEN about his decision to join the stunt-based reality show. He revealed that he signed up for it to test himself and overcome challenges such as color blindness and other physical difficulties.

Challenges ahead Khanna on his color blindness and other problems Khanna shared his concerns about his color blindness, which he fears could affect his performance in certain tasks. He said, "My color blindness is going to be a problem on the show." "I also have Golfer's elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show."

Show philosophy Khanna wants to overcome his fears Khanna emphasized that he doesn't aim for trophies but wants to overcome his "insecurities, drawbacks, and fears." He said, "I want to overcome what's in my head." "This show needs a lot of patience. Even I want to see what I can do. Mental stability is also very important for a show like this."

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Show insights Working with Rohit Shetty is a bonus for Khanna Khanna also revealed that one of the biggest reasons for joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is the chance to work with host Rohit Shetty. He said, "Another reason to do this show is Rohit Shetty. Who is better than him to learn from? As an actor, I am not trained to do stunts; you don't get many chances to do stunts on TV, so it's a welcome thing for me." "Working with a stalwart like him is a plus point."

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