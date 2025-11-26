LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna secures first spot in finale?
Summarize
'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna secures first spot in finale?
'BB 19' is nearing its grand finale

'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna secures first spot in finale?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 26, 2025
01:04 pm
What's the story

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its grand finale. In a recent development, actor Gaurav Khanna has reportedly won the coveted Ticket to Finale task and secured his place in the finale. Khanna has also been appointed as the acting captain of the house.

Confirmation

Khanna's victory confirmed by 'Bigg Boss' account

A popular Bigg Boss account, BBTak, confirmed the news of Khanna's victory in the Ticket to Finale task. The post read, "Gaurav Khanna not only wins the Ticket to Finale but also becomes the ACTING CAPTAIN of the house, means the LAST CAPTAIN of Bigg Boss 19." "He is officially safe from nominations and gets a direct entry into the Grand Finale!"

Twitter Post

See the post here

Task insights

Details of the Ticket to Finale task

The Ticket to Finale task was reportedly created to test endurance, balance, stress management, and mental resilience. Held in the house's garden area, participants had to carry two bowls of water on their shoulders while walking without spilling a drop. The task was played across three rounds of 20 minutes each, with one housemate getting eliminated per round.

Performance

Khanna's steady performance led to his victory

Khanna reportedly remained focused, steady, and balanced throughout the high-pressure task. The grand finale is scheduled to air on December 7 at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and later at 10:30pm on Colors TV. Only eight contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house after the recent elimination of Kunickaa Sadanand.