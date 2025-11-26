'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna secures first spot in finale?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 , hosted by Salman Khan , is nearing its grand finale. In a recent development, actor Gaurav Khanna has reportedly won the coveted Ticket to Finale task and secured his place in the finale. Khanna has also been appointed as the acting captain of the house.

Confirmation Khanna's victory confirmed by 'Bigg Boss' account A popular Bigg Boss account, BBTak, confirmed the news of Khanna's victory in the Ticket to Finale task. The post read, "Gaurav Khanna not only wins the Ticket to Finale but also becomes the ACTING CAPTAIN of the house, means the LAST CAPTAIN of Bigg Boss 19." "He is officially safe from nominations and gets a direct entry into the Grand Finale!"

Task insights Details of the Ticket to Finale task The Ticket to Finale task was reportedly created to test endurance, balance, stress management, and mental resilience. Held in the house's garden area, participants had to carry two bowls of water on their shoulders while walking without spilling a drop. The task was played across three rounds of 20 minutes each, with one housemate getting eliminated per round.